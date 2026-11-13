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Waggles Pet Resort Highlights Why Dog Daycare Is About More Than Playtime
By Waggles Pet Resort,10 days ago
Wheeling, Illinois, pet care company explores how structured socialization, enrichment activities, and individualized attention can create more meaningful daycare experiences for dogs. WHEELING, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / For many dog owners, daycare provides a convenient way to keep their pets active and engaged during the...