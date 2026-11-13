undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shimeako Cole Highlights the Importance of Financial Controls in Building Stronger Organizations
By Shimeako Cole,10 days ago
TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / As organizations manage increasingly complex financial responsibilities, accounting and finance professional Shimeako Cole is emphasizing the importance of establishing reliable internal financial controls. From maintaining accurate records to improving oversight of everyday transactions, financial controls provide organizations with a foundation for responsible financial management and informed decision-making.