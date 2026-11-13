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Nine Semifinalists for 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy
By Allied Universal,11 days ago
A national voter poll will select the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy which will be presented in Newport Beach, CA, on December 9 at The Pacific Club. NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Nine Semifinalists for 2026 Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal® have been selected by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation. The players selected are: