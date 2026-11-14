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EDITORIAL: Dear Loyola leadership, stop ghosting your student body
By Editorial,12 days ago
Last October, Loyola received a $1 million dollar gift to refurbish the University Sports Complex. Also last fall, Loyola decided to close Biever Hall for renovations. In September, Loyola received around $460,000 for public safety. The common denominator between all of these budget gains is that since their initial press releases, our student body has heard no word from university administration about how this money is being spent nor how renovation projects are progressing.