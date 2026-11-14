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Travelers scramble as nationwide ground stop threatens weddings, birthdays, and milestones
By Darren Cunningham,12 days ago
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Planes were grounded nationwide for four-and-a-half hours. Millions of travelers are impacted, including passengers at DTW. While it's been a minor inconvenience for some, it's a major disruption for others who missed milestones and important events. Friday evening, DTW media relations sent 7 News Detroit...