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Bundle up SGA! Frost Advisory Early Saturday: Freeze Watch & Warning Sunday
By Yolanda Amadeo,12 days ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Frost Advisory is in effect for portions of South Georgia from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday as cold, dry air settles across the area. Overnight clear and cold as lows drop into the low-upper 30s, with patchy frost possible after 5 a.m. Sensitive plants should be indoors or covered to protect them from the cold.
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