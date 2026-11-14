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Injury Notes: Lakers, Mobley, Nets, Missi
By Eli Cohen,12 days ago
The Lakers are banged up heading into the weekend, but the good news is that none of the injuries look to be as bad as they initially seemed. Quentin Grimes has missed the last two games with a right finger sprain, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. Grimes said that he’s feeling good and plans to play on Sunday against the Suns, according to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha (Twitter link).