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Audika Recognised in Published Guide on Hearing Aid Providers in Australia
12 days ago
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - November 13, 2026. Audika has been recognised in a recently published editorial feature on TechBullion titled “Where Can I Get a Hearing Aid in Australia?”, which examines hearing-care providers and options available to Australians. The article identifies Audika as its overall selection, highlighting its specialist hearing-care focus, network of more than 300 clinics across Australia, hearing assessments, hearing aids, and ongoing support services.