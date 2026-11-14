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State High’s Walker scores 3 times, Fry two pick sixes to lead the Lions to a 46-14 win (video recap)
By Billy Splain,12 days ago
Tagged under: District 10, District 6, Game Photos-Videos, Gameday Hub, News, Playoffs. Rowan Walker racked up 170 yards and 3 tds while AJ Fry returned two interceptions for touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 46-14 win over McDowell. The Lions forced 4 turnovers and blocked a punt inside the Trojan five yard line. They advance in the 6A bracket to face Williamsport next week.