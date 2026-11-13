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World of Warcraft: Forever - All Sunken Temple Quests, Locations & Rewards
By Alexandria Lopez,8 days ago
The Sunken Temple is a major dungeon in World of Warcraft: Forever, featuring key quests you need to complete. Completing all the quests in the Sunken Temple offers massive experience gains, end-game-viable trinkets, and pre-raid gear. Since you stack more than a handful of quests at once, the Sunken Temple is one of the most efficient places to level up.