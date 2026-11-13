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Jones Junction Automotive Group Wins 2026 Andy Klein Legacy Harford Award
By Kyle Alexander,9 days ago
Jones Junction Automotive Group is being recognized for its longstanding commitment to business leadership, philanthropy and community service in Harford County, receiving the 2026 Andy Klein Legacy Harford Award from the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. The recognition reflects the family-owned company’s continued investment in the people, organizations and communities that have supported Jones Junction for more than a century.