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World of Warcraft: Forever - Holy Paladin Guide, Talents & Rotation
By Alexandria Lopez,10 days ago
In World of Warcraft: Forever, Holy Paladins are the premier single-target healers and defensive support specialists. They are able to pair heavy plate durability with unmatched mana efficiency, raid-wide Blessings, and reactive group healing. They also received major updates in WoW Forever, such as true party-wide AoE healing through Light's Vigil, single-target tank beacon amplification via Oath of Light, and cast-time reductions from Infusion of Light.