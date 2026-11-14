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Five things we learned as Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana are pegged back by Benni McCarthy's Kenya late on
By Sinolwetu Tompela,12 days ago
The encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena was a fascinating study in tactical dominance versus clinical pragmatism. Pitso Mosimane’ South Africa entered the fray with a clear structural plan, utilising a 3-4-2-1 formation designed to monopolise the ball and stretch the Kenyan defensive block. While they succeeded in controlling 62% of the possession and creating five big chances, their inability to insulate their lead ultimately proved costly against a dogged Kenyan side.