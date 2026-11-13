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South Africa 2-2 Kenya: 'Why is Hugo Broos here? Harambee Stars not ready to host and win the AFCON; Iqraam Rayners used to score goals for a living'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,9 days ago
Benni McCarthy brought Pitso Mosimane's winning run to a halt in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as Bafana Bafana failed to capitalise on their chances, while Harambee Stars made their opportunities count to snatch a point away from home, setting up a fiery second leg on Kenyan soil. South...