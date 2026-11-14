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Brayden Shorter, Brigham Rogers lead Murray State to 99-78 victory over Texas Southern
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brayden Shorter had 21 points and Brigham Rogers posted a double-double in Murray State’s 99-78 victory over Texas Southern on Friday night. Shorter shot 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Racers (4-0). Rogers totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Roman Domon added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.