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Siesta Key Crystal Classic Returns With Dueling Counts of World-Class Sand Sculptors
By Renata Petersen,11 days ago
Giant blocks of sand are once again rising into towering works of art on Siesta Beach this week, as the Siesta Key Crystal Classic runs Friday through Monday, continuing a run that began in 2010. The festival pairs world-class sand sculpting with vendors, food, drinks and live entertainment on one of the region's best-known stretches of coastline.