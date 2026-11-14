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Savannah football’s season comes to an end in the Class 4 District 8 Championship
By Zach Blanke,12 days ago
KEARNEY, Mo. (KQTV) -- The Savannah Savages fall to the Kearney Bulldogs in the Class 4 District 8 Championship, 31-14. The Savages put together a great first half defensively. They intercepted the Bulldogs four times, but what came back to hurt Savannah was they only scored seven points off of those turnovers. For the fourth straight season, the Savages will have their year come to an end against the Kearney Bulldogs.