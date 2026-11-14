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Keystone Rushes Past Ridgway into D9 Title Game for First Time in 37 Years powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg
By Ryan Pugh,12 days ago
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Over the past two seasons, Keystone has been challenged by Ridgway in the regular season, with the Elkers taking down the Panthers in the final seconds last season and the Panthers topping Ridgway in overtime this season. But in the rematch between the teams in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals, it wasn’t quite so close.