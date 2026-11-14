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National COPD Awareness Month
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,12 days ago
November is National COPD Awareness Month, a time to bring greater attention to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a serious lung disease that makes it hard to breathe. The observance is sponsored by the US COPD Coalition, with education led by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s Learn More Breathe Better campaign and the COPD Foundation. Many people don’t know they have COPD — if you have a lasting cough or shortness of breath, ask your doctor about a simple breathing test.