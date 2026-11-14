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Diving deeper into Cavs 133-121 loss to Heat: Supporting players shine in losing effort
By Jackson Flickinger,12 days ago
Strong performances from Cleveland’s young players isn’t enough to overcome dominate games from Giannis and Bam. Facing a front line of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo is a tall task for any team — especially one without the services of Evan Mobley (toe). The Miami Heat’s ability to attack the depleted frontcourt led to a 133-121 loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers.