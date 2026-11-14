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Burke’s Heroics Complete GM’s Comeback To Clinch D-10 Championship Over Prep powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg
By Alex Topor,12 days ago
FAIRVIEW, Pa. – Donny Burke’s name will forever be etched into the lore of General McLane football. Miracle at Mansell: Port Allegany Stuns Brockway on Last-Second TD • Keystone in D9 Title Game for First Time Since 1989 • Sharon, Hickory to Beat in D10 3A Title Game • Veilleux Joins Rare Company With Historic 1,000-Yard Rushing, Receiving Season • Westinghouse too Much for Karns City.