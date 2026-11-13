undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WV Board of Education Statement on WV Supreme Court Ruling
10 days ago
Charleston, W.Va. - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) is grateful to the West Virginia Supreme Court for its decision to uphold the will of the voters and the State Constitution, which grants the State Board of Education authority over the rulemaking and oversight of education policy. The WVBE will continue its important work of providing leadership, oversight and support to the education system and children of West Virginia.