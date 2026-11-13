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WV Board of Education December Meeting Rescheduled
10 days ago
Charleston, W.Va. - The December meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2026, instead of the regularly scheduled date of Dec. 9. The Board will conduct all regularly scheduled business on this date, with the meeting beginning at 9 a.m. in Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia. Agendas and updates will be posted on the WVBE event page of the West Virginia Department of Education's website one week prior to the meeting.
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