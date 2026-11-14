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Photos: Big Boogie replaces Fetty Wap at UTA Homecoming Bash
By Treyson AbeMaricela Gonzales, The Shorthorn staff,12 days ago
As Homecoming weekend unfolded, the annual UTA Homecoming Bash returned. The event was hosted Thursday at Texas Hall. Students had expectations to watch headliner Fetty Wap, but the artist missed the bash due to travel complications. Rapper Big Boogie performed in his place after event staff scrambled to fill the...
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