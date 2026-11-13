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DHS officials say they don’t need county’s permission to enforce immigration laws
By Bay City News Service,11 days ago
Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday they don’t need Alameda County’s permission to enforce federal immigration laws. The statement comes after county officials sent a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week about recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity on county-owned property. “ICE enforces the...