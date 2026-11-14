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‘We've got a lot of questions,' Seth Moulton says after nationwide ground stop
By Matt Prichard,12 days ago
A member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure responded after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pointed the finger at Congress over Friday's nationwide ground stop. The Federal Aviation Administration stopped flights from departing for hours, announcing the measure shortly before 4 p.m. "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons...