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Oster Picks Up First Career Shutout as #20/18 Vermont Tops Maine in Shootout
12 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Jacob Oster made 23 saves Friday night earning his first career shutout in a scoreless 0-0 tie between No. 20/18 Vermont (5-3-2, 4-1-2) and Maine (5-5-1, 1-3-1) from historic Gutterson Fieldhouse. Ethan Burroughs and Colin Kessler scored in the shootout for Vermont as they claimed the extra league point for the second straight game. The Catamounts remain in first place in Hockey East with 16 points in their first seven league games.