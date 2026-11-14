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Blue Devils Bounce Back 90-47 Against SIU-Edwardsville
By Brian Horace,12 days ago
The Blue Devils did bounce back against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 90-47. Was it a thing of beauty? No, but incremental steps are more likely to be the path forward rather than an instant fix. There was more movement in the offense, which is something that was severely lacking against Michigan State. A lot less turnovers as well, but the shots didn’t fall as well as anyone would like—but those are things you cannot necessarily control as long as the shots are good. Concerning early in the game were the point-blank misses. That didn’t last too long, and eventually Duke saw those, as well as a few 3-pointers start to go down.