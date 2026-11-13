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Will Your Teaching Career Take You Around the World? Why Global Education Matters
By Asako Maruoka,3 days ago
In an increasingly interconnected world, a teaching career can begin in a university lecture theatre and lead almost anywhere. Whether it's multicultural classrooms in your small home town, or the thriving network of international schools overseas, our educators have opportunities to work with students from different backgrounds, explore new education systems, and maybe most importantly, develop a deeper understanding of the world.