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Dodgers News: Andy Pages Received Vote For National League MVP Award 2026
By Gabriel Arteaga,10 days ago
Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong brought an end to Shohei Ohtani’s MVP streak as the was voted the unanimous winner in the National League for the 2026 season. Ohtani received 26 of 30 second-place votes, and two each for third and fourth place, amounting to 264 points for a second-place finish. Fellow finalist Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers tallied 190 points to finish a distant third.