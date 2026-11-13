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Travel Canvas Co: A Michigan Student Turns Travel Photos Into Books
By Dr. Jessie Voigts,5 days ago
Open the photos app on your phone and scroll back to your last big trip. How long did that take? If it was more than a few seconds (or minutes), you are in VERY good company. Evan Morrison started Travel Canvas Co to get those pictures off our phones and into our hands. He is a Michigan kid, a full-time student at Hope College, and a member of the men's soccer team, and he built the company while doing all of that (!!). At 19, he took a gap year from college and moved by himself to Almuñécar, on Spain's southern coast, to play soccer. That year gets its own story in our #StudyAbroadBecause series.
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