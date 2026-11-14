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The Voice of Iran: Googoosh and Pink Martini Announce New Collaborative Album, Pishkesh
By Los Angeles magazine staff,12 days ago
Some voices transcend generations, borders and even history. For millions of Iranians around the world, that voice belongs to Googoosh. The legendary Iranian singer, affectionately known as the “Voice of Iran,” is entering a new chapter of her remarkable career. On Friday, Nov. 13, Googoosh and the internationally acclaimed Portland-based ensemble Pink Martini announced their collaborative album, Pishkesh (پیشکش), set for release March 19, 2027.