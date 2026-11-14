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Giants Notes: Rotation, Bullpen, Catcher
By Anthony Franco,12 days ago
The Giants have made no secret of their desire to add at least one starter. They’re not planning to make a run at Tarik Skubal and seem to be out on Trevor Rogers, who’s attached to draft compensation via the qualifying offer. San Francisco has been loosely linked to Freddy Peralta and to NPB righty Kaima Taira, though there’s a decent chance they look more to the middle tiers of the market.