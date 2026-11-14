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Tiny ancient tablet fragment could rewrite the history of the earliest states in Greece
By UMSL Daily,11 days ago
UMSL archaeologist Michael Cosmopoulos presented the new findings at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens on Thursday. A tiny clay tablet fragment, barely half an inch tall and inscribed more than 3,300 years ago, is helping archaeologists rewrite the history of how the earliest states and governments developed in ancient Greece.