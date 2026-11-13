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Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks volunteers to deliver beds to 32 children
10 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace deliver beds to 32 Spokane-area children who currently don’t have their own. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers twin-sized beds for children who sleep on the floor. Each bed includes a mattress, sheets, a comforter, and a pillow. The organization builds beds on the first Saturday of each month and delivers them on the third Saturday.