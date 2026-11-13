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Spokane judge rules Adams County broke state law by working with ICE
11 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash – A Spokane County judge ruled Friday that Adams County violated the state’s Keep Washington Working Act and also upheld the law for the first time in court. The Washington Attorney General’s Office brought the case against Adams County, saying the sheriff’s office violated the state law by allowing ICE to arrest people for immigration violations at the county jail.