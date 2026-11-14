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Derby dominance continues, Panthers advance to sub-state
By KWCH Staff,12 days ago
DERBY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - For the sixth time under head coach, Brandon Clark, the Derby Panthers, the one seed in class 6A, remain undefeated this deep in the playoffs. Hosting the 4 seeded Wichita Northwest grizzlies would be a battle in the sectional round of the post season, but the home field advantage proved vital for the Panthers dominance. Derby was in the driver seat from the jump, and stay alive in the playoffs with the 45-28 win over Northwest.
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