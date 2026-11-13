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Nancy Evans Dance Theatre’s “Figures of Speech” Was Poignant and Powerful
By Rebecca Lee,7 days ago
On the evening of Saturday, November 7, 2026, I found myself at The Aerial House, a venue of which I haven’t been before. Twinkly lights and cheerful audience goers created a warm atmosphere as I entered and found a seat in the intimate space. Nancy Evans Dance Theatre’s Figures of Speech is a unique dance series created to combine the forces of poetry, dance, and music.