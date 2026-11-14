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Democrats pledge to quickly reverse changes to Medicaid, restore ACA subsidies
By Natasha Weber,12 days ago
On a gray morning in early winter, renewal letters land in kitchen drawers beside utility bills and school forms. For millions who buy coverage on the individual market, the figure on that page is not an abstraction. It is rent, a grocery run, or a prescription left unfilled. Into that anxious arithmetic comes a political promise with a blunt timetable. Democrats Medicaid ACA has become shorthand in Washington for a plan to restore enhanced marketplace subsidies and undo recent Medicaid restrictions as soon as a new Congress is seated. The pledge is simple to say and difficult to carry out, which is why it now sits at the center of the health care fight heading into the next session.