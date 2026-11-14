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This Under-The-Radar Kentucky Family Farm Makes Apple Cider Donuts Worth Every Single Mile Traveled
By Logan Edwards,12 days ago
Somewhere in Shelbyville, Kentucky, there is a farm that has quietly been making people cancel their other weekend plans. That farm is Mulberry Orchard, and once you taste what comes out of their kitchen, you will understand exactly why. You have probably driven past plenty of farms without stopping. Most...
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