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Pleasant Hill, CA: Doofus Refuses To Yield When Turning Onto Crescent Plaza Despite Multiple Left-Turn Yield-on-Green Signs
By Paulo Acoba,8 days ago
The impatient driver risked an accident and multiple tickets just to save a couple of seconds. A Contra Costa County-area driver and Redditor /u/Tibierius_Jim shared head-shaking dashcam footage from earlier in October (Oct 27, 2026) to the /r/IdiotsInCars subreddit, showing an impatient driver disregarding yield-on-green signage and risking an accident and multiple tickets to save a couple of seconds.
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