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Bill Foster vs Jeff Walter: How Illinois’ 11th Congressional District voted
By Natasha Weber,12 days ago
The returns arrived the way they often do in a settled suburban seat, first as a trickle of precincts and then as a clear shape. In the Illinois 11th District, Democrat Bill Foster defeated Republican Jeff Walter with 64.3 percent of the vote. The figure ended suspense early and still left a useful question. What does a margin like that describe? A personal reputation, a partisan map, a contrast that never quite landed, or some mix of all three? For readers far from the Fox Valley, the answer is a compact lesson in how House races are decided when the district itself has already done much of the work.