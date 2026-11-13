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What Parents Should Know When a Child Has a Dental Injury Away From Home
11 days ago
Family outings are supposed to be enjoyable, but accidents can happen in places where parents are not prepared to handle them. A child may fall while playing, bump their mouth during an activity, or suddenly complain of severe tooth pain while the family is away from home. When an injury involves the teeth or mouth, knowing how to respond can help parents stay calm and seek appropriate care.