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New in the MSB Team Store: Christmas on the Bay Maryland Crab Travel Mug with Handle – Holiday Gift
By Brian Hradsky,12 days ago
Christmas on the Bay Maryland Crab Travel Mug with Handle – Holiday Gift is now available in the Maryland Sports Blog Team Store. Celebrate Christmas on the Chesapeake Bay with this Maryland crab travel mug with a handle. The Christmas on the Bay artwork features a blue crab in a Santa hat, Maryland flag colors, holiday lights, and a waterfront sunset. A festive Maryland Christmas gift for crab lovers and coastal travelers. Choose the 25 oz or 40 oz size. Sip in style and comfort with an elevated travel mug. With its sleek…