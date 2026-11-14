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Washington Residents Challenge Battery Storage Projects Over Fire Safety Concerns
By Daniel Harris,12 days ago
Washington communities are raising concerns about large-scale battery storage facilities near residential neighborhoods, as utilities push to expand electricity storage capacity to meet growing energy demand. The debate has become particularly visible in Snoqualmie, where residents are opposing a proposed battery project near homes, recreational areas, and local infrastructure. While...
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