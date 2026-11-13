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Fall Playoffs: Ironwood Ridge and Mica Mountain to 4A championship match; Football Friday night
By Digital Team,7 days ago
No. 6 Mica Mountain beat No. 7 Saguaro 3-1 at home Thursday night to advance to the 4A state championship match for the second time in three years. The Thunderbolts will face top-seeded Ironwood Ridge Saturday afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum with the Nighthawks taking out No. 4 Cactus 3-1 in the other semifinal […]