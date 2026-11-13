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What I’m Making: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookies
By Jo Admin,11 days ago
I’ve been baking and baking. Rick has clinicals, and his instructor told him that if you bring treats, you are endeared to the other workers. So I’ve been doing my part to help Rick by baking. So far I’ve made Chocolate Chip Cookies, then Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles, the Pumpkin Whoopi Pies, and Chocolate Whoopi Pies. I went out a limb on Wednesday and tried a new recipe, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookies. I typically don’t like trying new recipes when I know I am sharing cookies…but this one looked promising.