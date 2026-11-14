undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Com2uS Opens 'Summoners War' World Finals to Crown 10th Champion
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,12 days ago
Com2uS's global esports tournament 'Summoners War World Arena Championship 2026' (hereinafter SWC2026) World Finals kicked off at noon on November 14 at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. Twelve players who advanced through regional qualifiers are competing for the title of the tenth world champion of 'Summoners War: Sky Arena' (hereinafter Summoners War). This marks the third time Seoul has hosted the World Finals, following 2018 and 2022, and its first return to the city in four years. Tickets for the live event sold out immediately after going on sale. Despite heavy rain in Seoul on opening day, the venue was packed with over 1,000 fans.