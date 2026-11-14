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Catholic High makes quick work of Beekman Charter in playoff opener
By MIKE COPPAGE,12 days ago
Five players scored touchdowns in the first half of Catholic of New Iberia's 49-8 Division III select bi-district home playoff win over Beekman Charter on Friday. Kyan Batiste hauled in a 45-yard catch from junior quarterback John Parker Robison for the first TD. The sophomore intercepted the No. 23-seeded Tigers on the next drive and tacked on a 38-yard scoring run early in the second quarter for a 28-0 lead.