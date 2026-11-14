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Tigers Capture Regional Title With 49-39 Win Over Bronchos
By Connor A. McCann,12 days ago
LAFAYETTE – Chasing the second regional title in school history on Friday night, the Warsaw football team traveled to Lafayette to take on Jefferson, the opponent the team won its first title against two years ago. The location may have been different, but the result was the same, as the Tigers were solid throughout, taking command early and hanging on for a 49-39 win to advance to semi-state.
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